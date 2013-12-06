* Bids reach 6.7 times the $1.2 bln worth of shares on offer
* Government to earn $270 mln from sale
* Most bids at top end of 85-90 rupee price range
* Foreign bids total $2.7 bln
By Prashant Mehra
MUMBAI, Dec 6 A 700 billion rupee ($1.2 billion)
sale of shares in India's state-run Power Grid Corp Ltd
received bids for 6.7 times the stock on offer by
close on Friday, in an issue that helps the government inch
toward its asset-divestment target.
The level of demand indicates healthy investor appetite
despite Asia's third-largest economy growing at its slowest pace
in a decade and political uncertainty in view of a general
election to be called by May.
The government will raise $270 million from selling 4
percent of the company. Power Grid, India's central power
transmission utility, is issuing another 601.9 million new
shares to raise funds for capital expenditure.
India aims to control its budget deficit for the fiscal year
ending March, in part by raising $6.4 billion through the sale
of stakes in state companies. But it has raised only $233
million since April, because disagreements among ministries and
a depreciation in the rupee have complicated the timing of
issues.
If the deficit is wider than the targeted 4.8 percent of
gross domestic product, credit-rating agencies could downgrade
the government's debt to "junk" status, significantly increasing
its cost of raising funds.
The government next hopes to sell 5 percent of Coal India
Ltd and 10 percent of Indian Oil Corp Ltd,
which could earn it up to $2.3 billion, but both offerings are
likely to be delayed.
"Government divestment is only happening in bits and pieces.
The target is not impossible, but the Coal India (offer) is
crucial toward that effort," said SMC Global Securities chief
strategist Jagannadham Thunuguntla.
Neither offer is likely to begin as planned by mid December
because of labour opposition at the coal miner and poor investor
sentiment in the subsidy-ridden oil sector, government officials
have said.
TOP END
Most bids for Power Grid shares were at the top end of an
indicative price range between 85 and 90 rupees, data from the
stock exchanges showed, making the final price likely to be
nearer 90 rupees.
"The government got the pricing bang-on. There will always
be takers for good companies which are reasonably priced,"
said Thunuguntla.
Institutional investors, for whom the offer closed on
Thursday, bid for 9 times the number of shares available to
them, with bids from foreign investors reaching $2.7 billion,
exchange data showed.
Retail investors and employees, for whom the offer closed on
Friday, bid for 2 times and 1.3 times the shares available to
them respectively. These bidders will receive a 4.5
rupee-per-share discount on the allotment price.
Most analysts recommended buying the shares because Power
Grid has a track record of stable returns and a strong
investment plans.
The government's ownership of Power Grid will fall to 57.9
percent from 69.4 percent after selling a portion of its stake
and because the company's new share issue will dilute its
holding.
Shares of Power Grid closed 2.8 percent higher at 98.95
rupees, compared with a 0.2 percent rise in the benchmark index
.
The Power Grid share sale is India's biggest since February,
when state-run power utility NTPC Ltd raised $2.2
billion. Indian companies have raised $8.3 billion by selling
shares so far in 2013, against $14.9 billion in all of 2012,
Thomson Reuters data showed.
($1 = 61.7 rupees)
(Additional reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee in Mumbai and Manoj
Kumar in New Delhi; Editing by Christopher Cushing and David
Holmes)