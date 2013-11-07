NEW DELHI Nov 7 The cabinet has approved state-run Power Grid Corp of India's plan for a secondary share sale, which will include the government divesting 4 percent of its stake, Power Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Thursday.

In September, Power Grid said in a statement to the Bombay Stock Exchange that it will also issue 601.9 million new shares, or 13 percent of its existing paid-up capital, as part of the follow-on share sale.

The government's divestment of a 4 percent stake in the company is part of New Delhi's plan to raise 400 billion rupees ($6.28 billion) through sale of its shares in state companies in the current fiscal year ending March 2014. (Reporting by Nigam Prusty; editing by Malini Menon)