NEW DELHI June 15 India's ruling coalition named Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee as its nominee for president after a week of political turmoil that exposed the fragility of the coalition government as it struggles to contain an economic crisis.

"The UPA appeals to all political parties ... to support Pranab Mukherjee for the office of president," Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's office said in a statement after a meeting of the ruling Congress party and its allies.

It is not clear who will succeed Mukherjee, but a source close to him told Reuters earlier that Singh could temporarily take over his portfolio for the next few months.

(Reporting By Satarupa Bhattacharjya and C.K. Nayak)