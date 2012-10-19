BRIEF-Tata Motors names Satish Borwankar as chief operating officer
* Says Satish Borwankar has been appointed as COO of company with immediate effect Source text - (http://bit.ly/2rVRzMv) Further company coverage:
----------
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
