----

PREVIOUS ITEMS:

Eni plans to exit Indian blocks, in talks with ONGC-Mint

link.reuters.com/wuk78s

----

Govt to restrict import of used machinery-Economic Times

link.reuters.com/suk78s

-----

Japan's Suntory enters India in JV with local co-Economic Times

link.reuters.com/ruk78s

-----

Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

(Compiled by Devidutta Tripathy in NEW DELHI)