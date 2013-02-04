SE Asia Stocks-Most end higher; Philippines hits 3-wk closing high

By Chris Thomas June 1 Most Southeast Asian stock markets closed higher on Thursday, with the Philippines posting its biggest gain in more than three weeks after the country's much-awaited tax reform bill cleared a parliamentary hurdle on Wednesday. The bill, cleared by the lower house of Congress, still needs Senate approval and is critical to President Rodrigo Duterte's economic programme, which focuses on infrastructure spending and fiscal efficiency to promote growth