BRIEF-India's Cadila Healthcare says Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market levofloxacin
* Says Zydus Cadila received final approval from USFDA to market levofloxacin injection
* India cenbank says banks' cash balances 4.35 trln rupees on May 29 Source text - (http://bit.ly/2suUBDY)