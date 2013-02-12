----------

PREVIOUS ITEMS

Gulf-based Indian tycoon seeks RBI nod to buy stake in CSB - Economic Times

link.reuters.com/wym85t

----------

Diageo gets more time to make open offer for United Spirits - Mint

link.reuters.com/xym85t

----------

Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan in Mumbai)