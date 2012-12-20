----------

PREVIOUS ITEMS

Blackstone in talks to buy technology park in Bangalore - Times of India

link.reuters.com/fer74t

----------

Maruti Suzuki looking to make small pick-up trucks - Economic Times

link.reuters.com/der74t

----------

Carlyle, KKR, Temasek in race to buy stake in Lafarge India - Economic Times

link.reuters.com/ber74t

----------

Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan)