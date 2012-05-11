BRIEF-State Bank of India says concluded QIP of 150 bln rupees
* Says State Bank of India has concluded QIP of INR 150 billion which was launched on 5th June 2017
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS
Essar Ports likely to sell stake to Port of Antwerp - Economic Times
----
GAIL in talks to buy stake in Reliance Gas stake - Economic Times
----
Warburg Pincus in talks to buy Future Capital-Economic Times
----
HSBC may exit India insurance JV - Economic Times
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Swati Pandey in MUMBAI)
* Says State Bank of India has concluded QIP of INR 150 billion which was launched on 5th June 2017
LONDON, June 9 European stocks futures opened a touch higher on Friday after a shock UK election result looked set to throw Britain into fresh political turmoil, with Prime Minister Theresa May's party on course to lose its majority.