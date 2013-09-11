BRIEF-Scintilla Commercial & Credit appoints Prabhat Kumar Marda as CFO
* Says approved appointment of Prabhat Kumar Marda as chief financial officer
* Says compared to last financial year's turnover, turnover has increased by approximately 20% during FY 2016-17
