----

PREVIOUS ITEMS

Pilots strike to hit Air India international flights - Economic Times

r.reuters.com/bax97s

----

Kingfisher Airlines to pay Jan salaries from Wed - DNA

r.reuters.com/xyw97s

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. ($1 = 52.9050 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swati Pandey in MUMBAI; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)