PRECIOUS-Gold falls after French election result revives risk-on sentiment

* Centrist Emmanuel Macron wins first round in French election * Speculators raise bullish COMEX gold stance for fifth week * SPDR Gold holdings up 0.52 pct Friday * Spot silver slides to one-month low (Updates prices) By Swati Verma BENGALURU, April 24 Gold fell more than 1 percent on Monday to its lowest in nearly two weeks after centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron won the first round of French presidential election, boosting stocks and sparking a sell-off