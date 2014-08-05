BRIEF-HCL Technologies to buy Urban Fulfillment Services
* Says total cash consideration for deal up to $30 million Source text - (http://bit.ly/2oksj17) Further company coverage:
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)
* Says total cash consideration for deal up to $30 million Source text - (http://bit.ly/2oksj17) Further company coverage:
* Centrist Emmanuel Macron wins first round in French election * Speculators raise bullish COMEX gold stance for fifth week * SPDR Gold holdings up 0.52 pct Friday * Spot silver slides to one-month low (Updates prices) By Swati Verma BENGALURU, April 24 Gold fell more than 1 percent on Monday to its lowest in nearly two weeks after centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron won the first round of French presidential election, boosting stocks and sparking a sell-off