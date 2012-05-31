US STOCKS-Wall St edges up as investors digest Comey's testimony
* Indexes up: Dow 0.10 pct, S&P 0.01 pct, Nasdaq 0.15 pct (Adds details, updates prices)
----
PREVIOUS ITEM
Monsoon may hit India 4-5 days late - Economic Times
----
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Harichandan Arakali)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.10 pct, S&P 0.01 pct, Nasdaq 0.15 pct (Adds details, updates prices)
* Dow up 0.03 pct, S&P off 0.06 pct, Nasdaq down 0.16 pct (Adds details, comment, updates prices)