BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.17 pct cut-off at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.17 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore)
MUMBAI, April 20 The Indian government and the Reserve Bank of India had not yet reached an agreement on a new plan to clean up the record troubled debt accumulated at the country's lenders, S.S. Mundra, a deputy governor at the central bank, said on Thursday.