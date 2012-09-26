US STOCKS-Caution sets in on Wall St ahead of UK vote, ECB, Comey testimony
* Dow down 0.11 pct, S&P 500 down 0.10 pct, Nasdaq flat (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
----------
PREVIOUS ITEMS
Nissan calls off low-cost car project with Bajaj - Times of India
----------
IndiGo cuts air fares by up to 40 pct - Economic Times
----------
Maruti Suzuki hikes Gurgaon workers pay by 75 pct - Economic Times
----------
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan)
* Dow down 0.11 pct, S&P 500 down 0.10 pct, Nasdaq flat (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Kansai Paint Co Ltd plans to invest as much as 9 billion yen ($82.3 million) to build two factories in India - Nikkei