US STOCKS-Wall St bounces back from Wednesday's Fed-led decline
* Indexes up: Dow 0.27 pct, S&P 0.28 pct, Nasdaq 0.25 pct (Updates late afternoon, adds commentary)
----------
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan in Mumbai)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.27 pct, S&P 0.28 pct, Nasdaq 0.25 pct (Updates late afternoon, adds commentary)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.23 pct, S&P 0.25 pct, Nasdaq 0.25 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.18 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)