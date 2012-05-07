----

Force Motors in talks with Gujarat for new factory - Mint

Rich investors cut equity funds exposure- Hindustan Times

IOB may need $1.8 bln to meet Basel-III norms-Business Line

Tata Communications to expand in South East Asia - Economic Times

HSBC may not absorb all RBS India staff - Economic Times

Germany's RHI may buy Orient Refractories for $112 mln - Economic Times

Kavveri Telecom eyes $20 mln PE funding - Business Standard

Godrej Properties to treble projects in 2012/13 - Business Standard

Orient Green Power to invest $347 in wind farm energy - Business Standard

FDI in insurance likely to remain 26 pct - Business Standard

Jet freezes expat pilot hiring - Business Standard

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Swati Pandey in MUMBAI; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)