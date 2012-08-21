----------

PREVIOUS ITEMS

Govt may ease rules for carriers to fly overseas - Times of India

----------

Reliance-BP JV in talks to sell LNG to power producers - Business Standard

----------

GoAir plans to double flights to 1,400 a week - Economic Times

----------

Telenor settles Indian JV's $1.75 bln loans - Business Line

----------

Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.