----------

PREVIOUS ITEMS

Essel Financial to raise 10 bln rupee real estate fund - Mint

(link.reuters.com/pyh47t)

----------

Caspian launches $40 mln fund, to invest in microfinance, housing - Mint

(link.reuters.com/jyh47t)

----------

Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. ($1 = 54.6 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan in Mumbai)