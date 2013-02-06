US STOCKS-Wall St rises as data signals economy accelerating
* Dow up 0.57 pct, S&P 500 up 0.59 pct, Nasdaq up 0.58 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
Govt likely to borrow more in 2013/14 - Business Standard
Market participants expect India, which faces general elections by early 2014, to raise gross borrowing to around 6 trillion rupees ($113 billion) in the fiscal year that begins on April 1, up from 5.7 trillion in 2012/13. The higher borrowing could put pressure on bond yields.
--------
India Inc looks for lower taxes, perception paramount - Moneycontrol.com
The finance minister needs to focus on growth, avoid proposals that create negative perception and note that lower taxes lead to higher collections.
--------
Tax-free bonds to boost infrastructure investment - Hindustan Times
The government is expected to unveil a wide range of tax-free savings instruments in the annual budget on Feb. 28 to channelise household funds into large infrastructure projects.
--------
Fin Min asks taxmen for more efforts to meet target - PTI in Telegraph
Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on Tuesday asked custom, excise and service tax officials to step up efforts to achieve the 2012/13 target of 5.05 trillion rupees. Collections in the first eight months to November added up to 2.92 trillion rupees.
--------
Defence Minister wants more funds for R&D - Indian Express
The government, which decided to cut defence modernisation budget by 100 billion rupees, should raise funding for research and development, Defence Minister A.K. Antony said.
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. ($1 = 53.1250 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in New Delhi; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
* Dow up 0.57 pct, S&P 500 up 0.59 pct, Nasdaq up 0.58 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.24 pct, S&P 0.39 pct, Nasdaq 0.46 pct (Updates to early afternoon)