Govt likely to borrow more in 2013/14 - Business Standard

Market participants expect India, which faces general elections by early 2014, to raise gross borrowing to around 6 trillion rupees ($113 billion) in the fiscal year that begins on April 1, up from 5.7 trillion in 2012/13. The higher borrowing could put pressure on bond yields.

India Inc looks for lower taxes, perception paramount - Moneycontrol.com

The finance minister needs to focus on growth, avoid proposals that create negative perception and note that lower taxes lead to higher collections.

Tax-free bonds to boost infrastructure investment - Hindustan Times

The government is expected to unveil a wide range of tax-free savings instruments in the annual budget on Feb. 28 to channelise household funds into large infrastructure projects.

Fin Min asks taxmen for more efforts to meet target - PTI in Telegraph

Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on Tuesday asked custom, excise and service tax officials to step up efforts to achieve the 2012/13 target of 5.05 trillion rupees. Collections in the first eight months to November added up to 2.92 trillion rupees.

Defence Minister wants more funds for R&D - Indian Express

The government, which decided to cut defence modernisation budget by 100 billion rupees, should raise funding for research and development, Defence Minister A.K. Antony said.

