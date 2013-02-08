Fin Min to consult Congress party leaders before budget - Business Standard Finance Minister P. Chidambaram will hold consultations with Congress party leaders on Feb. 14 amid expectations the 2013/14 budget, to be presented to parliament on Feb. 28, will unveil populist schemes with an eye on national elections due by early 2014. link.reuters.com/daz75t ------------ Tax surcharge on income above 10 mln rupees likely - Business Standard The cash-strapped government might impose a surcharge on personal taxes on annual incomes of more than 10 million rupees ($187,700). The top income tax rate is currently 30 percent. link.reuters.com/faz75t ------------ Another hike in rail fares on the cards? - One India News portal Railway Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal declined to rule out a further increase in railway fares in the coming budget. The government had raised rail passenger fares in January for the first time in nine years, and a cut in state subsidy on diesel prices has further pushed up costs for the state-owned railways. link.reuters.com/maz75t ------------ Tax boost likely for affordable homes - Financial Express The finance ministry favours giving tax breaks to investors in affordable housing projects, a proposal made by the housing and urban poverty alleviation ministry and similar to incentives available for investment in infrastructure. link.reuters.com/paz75t ------------ Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. ($1 = 53.2850 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in New Delhi; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)