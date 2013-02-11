BRIEF-Accenture acquires SolutionsIQ
* Accenture acquires solutionsiq, adds leading agile transformation expertise and services
New mutual fund-linked pension scheme likely - Economic Times
A new retirement benefit scheme involving mutual funds, with tax breaks and a lock-in period until the individual turn 60 years, is likely to be launched in the annual budget on Feb. 28.
---------
Finance minister to set out broad outline for GST - Business Standard
Finance Minister P. Chidambaram is set to announce a broad outline for the Goods & Services Tax (GST) in the budget, after putting his stamp of approval on major decisions reached with states at a meeting on Thursday.
---------
Industry lobby seeks tax benefits for M&As - PTI in Business Line
The Confederation of Indian Industry has asked the government to extend tax benefits for mergers and acquisitions to all businesses, including telecoms, sports, IT and entertainment.
---------
Commodity exchanges lobby against likely trade taxes - Economic Times
Senior commodity exchange officials met the finance minister on Saturday to argue against the imposition of transaction tax.
---------
Fin Min fine-tuning guidelines for transfer pricing - Business Standard
The finance ministry is likely to tighten rules on transfer pricing, which refers to valuations of transactions between associated companies in various countries, to enhance tax collection.
---------
Govt looking to go slow on bailout package for Air India - Economic Times
As part of measures to reduce the country's fiscal deficit, the government plans to delay equity infusion of 300 billion rupees ($5.60 billion) for debt-laded state carrier Air India that was initially proposed over an eight-year period to 2020/21.
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. ($1 = 53.5450 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in New Delhi; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
* Accenture acquires solutionsiq, adds leading agile transformation expertise and services
* Energy stocks, Vestas fall on U.S. climate withdrawal (Adds details, closing prices)