New mutual fund-linked pension scheme likely - Economic Times

A new retirement benefit scheme involving mutual funds, with tax breaks and a lock-in period until the individual turn 60 years, is likely to be launched in the annual budget on Feb. 28.

link.reuters.com/nug85t

---------

Finance minister to set out broad outline for GST - Business Standard

Finance Minister P. Chidambaram is set to announce a broad outline for the Goods & Services Tax (GST) in the budget, after putting his stamp of approval on major decisions reached with states at a meeting on Thursday.

link.reuters.com/sug85t

---------

Industry lobby seeks tax benefits for M&As - PTI in Business Line

The Confederation of Indian Industry has asked the government to extend tax benefits for mergers and acquisitions to all businesses, including telecoms, sports, IT and entertainment.

link.reuters.com/kug85t

---------

Commodity exchanges lobby against likely trade taxes - Economic Times

Senior commodity exchange officials met the finance minister on Saturday to argue against the imposition of transaction tax.

link.reuters.com/rug85t

---------

Fin Min fine-tuning guidelines for transfer pricing - Business Standard

The finance ministry is likely to tighten rules on transfer pricing, which refers to valuations of transactions between associated companies in various countries, to enhance tax collection.

link.reuters.com/wug85t

---------

Govt looking to go slow on bailout package for Air India - Economic Times

As part of measures to reduce the country's fiscal deficit, the government plans to delay equity infusion of 300 billion rupees ($5.60 billion) for debt-laded state carrier Air India that was initially proposed over an eight-year period to 2020/21.

link.reuters.com/pug85t

Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. ($1 = 53.5450 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in New Delhi; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)