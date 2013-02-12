More incentives for insurance sector likely - Indian Express

Buying insurance policies could become more attractive from the next fiscal year, with the government poring over options to boost the sector that has been trailing other financial services like banking. One of the proposals before the finance ministry is to allow premium paid on certain insurance products to be exempted from the taxable income of investors, beyond what is currently allowed.

Business heads want policy to boost economic growth - Business Today

Worried over the declining pace economic expansion, industry lobby groups have asked the government to take steps in the upcoming budget, due on Feb. 28, to boost investment sentiment and give a thrust to the flagging growth.

Focus on kick-starting capital spending by companies - Financial Chronicle

The finance minister may look at ways to push corporate India to kick-start the investment cycle, balancing with his top priority of reining in the fiscal deficit.

Direct tax rates could rise, rich on radar - India Today

Finance Minister P. Chidambaram may raise direct tax rates, especially on the rich, to help achieve his plan to reduce the fiscal deficit to 4.8 percent of gross domestic product in 2013/14.

Business, taxpayers expect rules clarity, stability - moneycontrol.com

A survey by BMR Advisors and CNBC-TV18 reveals industry and individual taxpayers expect further clarity and stability in the tax regime, and the implementation of overdue reforms.

Modi says provisions for high speed trains needed - PTI in firstpost.com

Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi said there should be provisions in the railway budget for implementation of high speed rail.

