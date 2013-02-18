Easier norms for equity mkts, removal of cap for FIIs seen - Economic Times Finance Minister P. Chidambaram may announce extensive changes in the regulatory regime governing capital markets in the upcoming budget, including scrapping the cap on the amount foreign institutional investors can invest in rupee corporate debt and putting in place a simpler regime for foreign investors in stocks and bonds. link.reuters.com/kuq95t ------------------ Social sector spending may rise 6 pct - Economic Times The budget is expected to increase the government's developmental and social sector spending by about 6 percent for the next fiscal year starting on April 1, after the finance minister agreed to some concession for very necessary schemes. link.reuters.com/muq95t ------------------ Angel investors, PE and VC funds seek liberal tax regime - Economic Times The risk capital industry, which comprises angel investors, private equity and venture capital funds, has sought incentives in the budget, including higher flow of domestic capital through a liberal tax regime. link.reuters.com/nuq95t ------------------ Boost likely for small and marginal farmers - Business Standard To boost small and marginal farmers, the budget is likely to announce a credit guarantee fund for Farmer Producer Organisations, with equity participation by government in such organisations. link.reuters.com/ruq95t ------------------ Budget to ring in new tax accounting norms - Financial Express Keen to provide certainty in taxation and to cut down on disputes, the finance minister is likely to introduce tax accounting standards so that calculation of income tax other than the minimum alternate tax is independent of a company's book profits. link.reuters.com/suq95t (Compiled by Devidutta Tripathy in New Delhi; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)