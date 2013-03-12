US STOCKS-Wall St flat as oil offsets gains in tech, healthcare
* Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P up 0.08 pct, Nasdaq up 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
----------
PREVIOUS ITEMS
Foreign fund debt investment limit may be raised to $100 bln - Financial Express
----------
Wipro aims at $1 bln annual revenue from energy, utility sectors - Economic Times
----------
KKR leads race to buy Warburg's stake in Indian tyre maker - Economic Times
----------
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P up 0.08 pct, Nasdaq up 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.