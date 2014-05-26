PRECIOUS-Gold falls, but doubts over Trump tax plan cap losses

* Feasibility of U.S. tax plan uncertain * Spot gold still targets $1,249 - technicals * Silver off over one-month lows hit on Wednesday (Updates prices) By Swati Verma April 27 Gold prices edged down on Thursday as global risk sentiment ebbed, but scepticism over U.S. President Donald Trump's tax reform plan curbed further losses. Spot gold was down 0.3 percent at $1,264.60 per ounce as of 0736 GMT. Bullion prices edged away from a two-week low of 1,