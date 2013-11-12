BRIEF-Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys says non-compliances issued by pollution-control board
* After inspection of Sukinda & Mahagiri mines, state pollution control board issued notice pointing out some non-compliances
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore)
* After inspection of Sukinda & Mahagiri mines, state pollution control board issued notice pointing out some non-compliances
April 11 Hong Kong stocks closed at a four-week low on Tuesday geopolitical tensions involving North Korea and the Middle East hurt risk appetites.