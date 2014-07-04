US STOCKS-Wall St surges, Nasdaq hits record on French vote result
* Indexes up: Dow 1.02 pct, S&P 1.1 pct, Nasdaq 1.14 pct (Updates to open)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)
* Indexes up: Dow 1.02 pct, S&P 1.1 pct, Nasdaq 1.14 pct (Updates to open)
April 24 The Nasdaq hit a record high at the open on Monday, with other indexes also surging, as investors breathed a sigh of relief after Centrist candidate and market favorite Emmanuel Macron won the first round of the French election.