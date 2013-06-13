BRIEF-India's Sarthak Industries March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 1.9 million rupees versus 301,000 rupees year ago
* Says considered proposal for raising of rs 17.56 billion rupees through issuance of 'w' series corporate bonds