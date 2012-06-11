BRIEF-MTNL says co considering selling, leasing real estate, towers, ducts
* Mahanagar Telephone Nigam clarifies on news item regarding raising of 40 billion rupees and a potential sale of Delhi, Mumbai properties
----
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Devidutta Tripathy in NEW DELHI)
* Mahanagar Telephone Nigam clarifies on news item regarding raising of 40 billion rupees and a potential sale of Delhi, Mumbai properties
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction