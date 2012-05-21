UPDATE 10-Oil dives 5 pct on surprise build in U.S. crude, gasoline stocks
* Row with Qatar could weaken OPEC output cut pledges (Adds date to first bullet point)
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS
Coal India to exit International Coal Ventures-Economic Times
----
Reliance Industries, HFCL tie-up for 4G - Economic Times
----
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Row with Qatar could weaken OPEC output cut pledges (Adds date to first bullet point)
DUBAI, June 7 Qatari armed forces that had been stationed in Saudi Arabia as part of the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen returned home on Wednesday, state television reported on its Twitter account.