----------

PREVIOUS ITEMS

----------

Google, Microsoft to support startups in India - Mint

link.reuters.com/kyc76t

----------

Car makers Proton, Peugeot, Kia shelve India plans - Economic Times

link.reuters.com/gyc76t

----------

L&T in talks to sell a stake in unit, raise 25 bln rupees - Economic Times

link.reuters.com/cyc76t

----------

Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan in Mumbai)