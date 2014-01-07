BRIEF-ACC march quarter consol profit down about 9 pct
* Consensus forecast for march quarter consol net profit was 1.62 billion rupees
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore)
* Consensus forecast for march quarter consol net profit was 1.62 billion rupees
April 21 Indian shares ended lower in a volatile trading session on Friday, ahead of the expiry of futures and options contracts next week, with indexes posting their second straight weekly loss.