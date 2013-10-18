BRIEF-Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals cancels proposal to buy Floral Labs
* Says cancellation of proposal to acquire Floral Labs. Pvt. Ltd. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore)
* Says cancellation of proposal to acquire Floral Labs. Pvt. Ltd. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* India to auction 60 billion rupees of 182-day t-bills Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nImryv) (http://bit.ly/2nIkIcg)