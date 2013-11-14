BRIEF-Ascendas India Trust signs term sheet with Arshiya
* Announce signing of a term sheet with Arshiya, for proposed acquisition of operating warehouses, at Arshiya free trade warehousing zone
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Tenzin Dekeva in Bangalore)
