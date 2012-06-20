----

PREVIOUS ITEMS:

Jindal Steel may exit bid for Australia's Rocklands Richfield-Economic Times

link.reuters.com/pej88s

----

Cement makers may face 30-bln rupees fine for cartelisation-Economic Times

link.reuters.com/mej88s

----

Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Sanjeev Choudhary in New Delhi)