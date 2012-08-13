UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 6
June 6 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures 0.05 percent higher ahead of the cash market open.
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.26 percent at 14-day variable rate repo auction