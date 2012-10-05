----------

PREVIOUS ITEMS

Tata Steel to invest 400 mln pounds in Corus unit in FY13 - Economic Times

link.reuters.com/byd23t

----------

Aditya Birla Grp to invest 60 bln rupees in solar power - Economic Times

link.reuters.com/zud23t

----------

Maruti's Manesar plant to reach full production by mid-Oct - Economic Times

link.reuters.com/tud23t

----------

India eyes new $40 bln global generic drugs market - Economic Times

link.reuters.com/sud23t

----------

Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan)