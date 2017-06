----------

PREVIOUS ITEMS

Schlumberger among 10 cos shortlisted by ONGC for seismic survey - Min

link.reuters.com/qen69s

----------

OnMobile hires Avendus Cap to assess valuation - Mint

link.reuters.com/nen69s

----------

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan in Mumbai)