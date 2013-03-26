BRIEF-SML Isuzu May vehicle sales down about 46 pct
* Says SML Isuzu Ltd. sold 1052 vehicles in month of May, 2017 against 1929 vehicles sold in May, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
