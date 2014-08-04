BRIEF-Tata Steel to issue debt securities of up to 9,000 crore rupees
* based on review and pursuant to existing shareholders approval, board approved issue of debt securities of up to rs. 9,000 crore
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)
* based on review and pursuant to existing shareholders approval, board approved issue of debt securities of up to rs. 9,000 crore
* Indexes up: Dow 0.35 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.34 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)