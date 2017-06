link.reuters.com/cuf92t

PREVIOUS ITEMS

Bharti eyes 50-50 joint venture with Wal-Mart-Times of India

link.reuters.com/wef92t

Apple plans company-owned stores in India-Economic Times

link.reuters.com/sef92t

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Henry Foy in MUMBAI) (henry.foy@thomsonreuters.com, twitter.com/HenryJFoy; +91-22-6180-7208; Reuters Messaging: henry.foy.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)