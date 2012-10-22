link.reuters.com/sac53t
----------
PREVIOUS ITEMS
UK footwear retailer Pavers to open 120 stores in India - Hindustan Times
link.reuters.com/jac53t
----------
Gujarat NRE Coke to raise $20 mln in overseas bonds - Business Standard
link.reuters.com/fac53t
----------
Hero MotoCorp aims to sell 1 mln bikes in two months - Mint
link.reuters.com/bac53t
----------
ONGC looks to hire Reliance facility off east coast - PTI in Times of India
link.reuters.com/zyb53t
----------
Private equity Kedaara Capital raises up to $325 mln - Economic Times
link.reuters.com/xyb53t
----------
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
(Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan)