June Nikkei futures and options seen settling at 19,997.63 - sources
TOKYO, June 9 Nikkei futures and options contracts expiring in June were forecast to settle at 19,997.63, market participants said on Friday, citing estimates by brokerages.
----
PREVIOUS ITEM
Ashok Leyland Fin in talks with Temasek, PE firms for stake sale - Economic Times
----
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled By Harichandan Arakali)
TOKYO, June 9 Nikkei futures and options contracts expiring in June were forecast to settle at 19,997.63, market participants said on Friday, citing estimates by brokerages.
* Ex-FBI director has no doubt Russia meddled in U.S. election