BRIEF-Steel Strips Wheels gets exports order for supply of steel wheels
* Says exports order for supply of steel wheels for EU trailer & aftermarket
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)
