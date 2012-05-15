US STOCKS-'Trump trade' comeback not enough to boost Wall Street
* Former FBI director says no doubt Russia meddled in US election
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS
ASK Property fund to exit Noida project-Mint
----
Venture capital firms fund social education - Mint
----
NMDC may explore Afghanistan for minerals - Mint
----
DLF, 12 others bid for regulator's office project- Economic Times
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Swati Pandey in MUMBAI)
* Former FBI director says no doubt Russia meddled in US election
* Indexes up: Dow 0.32 pct, S&P 0.16 pct, Nasdaq 0.23 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)