----

PREVIOUS ITEMS

ASK Property fund to exit Noida project-Mint

r.reuters.com/xaw28s

----

Venture capital firms fund social education - Mint

r.reuters.com/waw28s

----

NMDC may explore Afghanistan for minerals - Mint

r.reuters.com/vaw28s

----

DLF, 12 others bid for regulator's office project- Economic Times

r.reuters.com/saw28s

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Swati Pandey in MUMBAI)