US STOCKS-Wall St rises as data signals economy accelerating
* Dow up 0.57 pct, S&P 500 up 0.59 pct, Nasdaq up 0.58 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
------------------------------------------------
PREVIOUS ITEMS
Holcim, CRH eyeing controlling stake in Shriram Group's cement unit-Economic Times
------------------------------------------------
Reliance Industries to merge 4 group cos with real estate unit-Business Standard
------------------------------------------------
Lexus defers India debut to beyond 2013-Times of India
------------------------------------------------
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Dow up 0.57 pct, S&P 500 up 0.59 pct, Nasdaq up 0.58 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.24 pct, S&P 0.39 pct, Nasdaq 0.46 pct (Updates to early afternoon)