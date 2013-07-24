Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
----------
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan in Mumbai)
March 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
* Dow down 0.34 pct, S&P down 0.26 pct, Nasdaq up 0.05 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.29 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.01 pct (Updates to early afternoon)