Hong Kong stocks pull back from 20-month high
SHANGHAI, April 28 Hong Kong's benchmark stock index eased on Friday from the previous session's 20-month high that was aided by continuous money inflows from mainland China.
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)
SHANGHAI, April 28 Hong Kong's benchmark stock index eased on Friday from the previous session's 20-month high that was aided by continuous money inflows from mainland China.
* Gold, however, is up over 1 pct in April * SPDR Gold holdings down 6 tonnes since Tuesday * Silver set for worst month since November * Palladium hits highest since March 2015 (Updates prices) By Swati Verma BENGALURU, April 28 Gold was little changed on Friday and poised for the biggest weekly fall in seven as investors sought out higher returns than those from holding the non-interest bearing yellow metal by buying into riskier assets. Spot gold