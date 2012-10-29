----------

PREVIOUS ITEMS

JK Lakshmi Cement to revive Udaipur unit, add capacity - PTI in Economic Times

link.reuters.com/nuk63t

----------

Mumbai property market picking up after slowdown - PTI in Economic Times

link.reuters.com/muk63t

----------

FinMin tempers hopes for rate cut by c.bank on Tuesday - Economic Times

link.reuters.com/juk63t

----------

Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan)